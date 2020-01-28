Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDS.A. ABN Amro cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

