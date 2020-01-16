Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,293 ($30.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,227.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,339.24.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

