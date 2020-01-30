Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $225.74

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.74 and traded as low as $197.70. Royal Mail shares last traded at $198.20, with a volume of 3,016,672 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 300,128 shares of company stock worth $70,229,880 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

