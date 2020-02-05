Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROYMF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of ROYMF stock remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

