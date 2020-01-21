Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 208.20 ($2.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.36. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 300,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,229,880 in the last ninety days.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

