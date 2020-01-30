Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Royal Road Minerals Ltd (CVE:RYR) was down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 75,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 44,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $61.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

