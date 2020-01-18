Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) Shares Down 40%

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) fell 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYSMF)

Royal Standard Minerals Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance