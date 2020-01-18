Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.10

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 219,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

