Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.13

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 383200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 221,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 403,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

