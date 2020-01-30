RPC (NYSE:RES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

RPC stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $984.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RES. TheStreet downgraded RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

