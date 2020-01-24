RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 6.1%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48, 2,592,146 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,945,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $960.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth $64,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

