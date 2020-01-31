RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in RPM International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RPM International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.89. 382,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. RPM International has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

