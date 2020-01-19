RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176 ($2.32).

Shares of RPS opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.88. RPS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

