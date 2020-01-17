RR Donnelley & Sons Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:RRD)

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

RR Donnelley & Sons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.6% per year over the last three years. RR Donnelley & Sons has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RR Donnelley & Sons to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.64.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

