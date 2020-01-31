RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Down 6.5%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86, 1,155,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 555,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.64.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

