RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $546.99

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $546.99 and traded as high as $568.40. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $562.60, with a volume of 1,651,748 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.31 ($8.17).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

