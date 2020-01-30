RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, 956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

