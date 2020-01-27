RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 607 ($7.98).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 603 ($7.93) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 541.20 ($7.12). 1,412,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 559.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

