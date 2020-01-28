RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RSA Insurance Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

LON RSA opened at GBX 544.40 ($7.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 560.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.25. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve