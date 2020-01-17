Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

RBCN opened at $8.74 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.37% of Rubicon Technology worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

