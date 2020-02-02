Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 29.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.37% of Rubicon Technology worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

