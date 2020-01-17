Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Update

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Approximately 33.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

