Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.73, 142,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 440,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUBY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

