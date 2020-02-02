Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Up 6.1%

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares were up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.89, approximately 361,116 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 641,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ruhnn stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

