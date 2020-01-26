RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Receives $6.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMBL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 530,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.76 million.

In other RumbleON news, CFO Steven R. Berrard acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 316,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,620 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,074,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 926.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 251,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

