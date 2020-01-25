Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.67. 113,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,910,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 29.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

