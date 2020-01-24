Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

