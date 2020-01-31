Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.40

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $22.17. Russel Metals shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 483,211 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$869.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,477 shares in the company, valued at C$2,750,489.91.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection