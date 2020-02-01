Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.59, 531,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 266,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $604.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

