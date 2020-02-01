Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 315,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $569.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

