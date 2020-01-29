Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

RWEOY opened at $34.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

