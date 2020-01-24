Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.74

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 33040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

RWEOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rwe Ag Sp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

