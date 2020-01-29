RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.46 ($35.42).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €31.70 ($36.86) on Monday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.66.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

