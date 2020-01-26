RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RWE. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.79 ($34.64).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €31.92 ($37.12) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.47. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

