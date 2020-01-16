RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.48 ($33.12).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €29.94 ($34.81) on Tuesday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.96 and a 200 day moving average of €26.06.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

