RWE (FRA:RWE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

RWE (FRA:RWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($34.42).

RWE stock opened at €31.15 ($36.22) on Monday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.33.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

