RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $610.04

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $610.04 and traded as low as $607.00. RWS shares last traded at $616.00, with a volume of 116,031 shares.

RWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on RWS from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on RWS from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RWS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.25 ($8.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 609.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Richard Thompson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £5,800,000 ($7,629,571.17).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

