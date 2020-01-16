Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,922. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

