Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 804,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,108. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 189.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

