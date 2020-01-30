RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 14.3%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 352,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 801,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund