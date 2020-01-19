S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 137,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 28.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

