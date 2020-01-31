S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 10,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STBA. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

