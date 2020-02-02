S & U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,129.46

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,129.46 and traded as low as $2,102.00. S & U shares last traded at $2,180.00, with a volume of 1,012 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $264.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,116.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 39.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47.

In other S & U news, insider Guy Thompson sold 13,500 shares of S & U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62), for a total transaction of £283,500 ($372,928.18).

S & U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

