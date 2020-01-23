S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SANT. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of S&T stock traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.16 ($29.26). 711,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. S&T has a 1 year low of €16.69 ($19.41) and a 1 year high of €25.16 ($29.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.88.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

