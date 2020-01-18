Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading Down 0.9%

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABF)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.52, 360 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

Saab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronautics segment develops, produces, and sells air power systems and military aviation systems, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

