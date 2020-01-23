Saba Closed-End Funds ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:CEFS)

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

