Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

SBRA opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.91, a P/E/G ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

