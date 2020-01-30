Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRA. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of SBRA opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 252,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 123,571 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 178,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

