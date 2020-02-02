Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 257,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 842,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 722,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.