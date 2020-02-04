Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $25.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.80. 1,074,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,063. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,355.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 4,713.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $30,703,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabre by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,376,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth $9,010,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 11.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,531,000 after purchasing an additional 354,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

